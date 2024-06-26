Data Engineer

As an Engineer for our Data/Martech practice, you will play a key role in the development and delivery of our marketing technology and data solutions, from the implementation of tools like CDPs through to the development of custom algorithms, effectiveness measurement, budget modeling, reporting solutions, and other automation. You will serve as the primary engineering lead for our work on this front, both in South Africa and globally.

Advanced Programming Knowledge: You should have a grasp of data structures and algorithms, and familiarity with system design principles.

Proficiency in Programming Languages: Experience with Python and JavaScript is essential, but more importantly, you should understand the underlying mechanics of how languages work, such as memory management, type systems, and concurrency models.

Database and Data Handling Skills: You should be proficient in SQL and have experience with database technologies like BigQuery. Your ability to design and optimize queries and understand database architecture is crucial.

Software Development Practices: You must be experienced in developing robust, clean, and maintainable code. This includes a strong grasp of software engineering principles, version control systems (e.g., Git), and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) workflows.

API Integration and Development: Beyond just using APIs, you should understand how to design and implement them. Knowledge of APIs like Google Ads, Facebook/Meta Ads, Amazon, and others are essential.

Analytical Thinking and Problem Solving: We value candidates who can think critically about complex problems, propose solutions that are both innovative and practical, and have a track record of implementing these solutions effectively.

Experience working as part of a marketing tech or data engineering team.

Strong organizational skills along with the demonstrated ability to work to a deadline.

A start up mentality and personality.

Willingness to travel for client engagements as needed and for company retreats once a year.

Experience in an early stage start-up and/or a marketing agency/consultancy.

Experience working with marketing tools like Google Tag Manager, CDP, CRM, Looker studio or other visualisation tools.

Previously worked on or contributed to open-source projects relevant to marketing technology or data, including MMMs, pLTV, et al.

Experience working with merchant product feeds, as on Shopify, Google, Amazon and others.

Lead the day-to-day implementation work for customer Martech projects as well as assist in the development of our internal capabilities and tools for the delivery of paid media and analytics solutions.

You will play a key role in all Martech projects from ideation, implementation, testing, release, and ongoing maintenance.

Understand stakeholder needs on both the company’s side as well as our clients’ requirements, and provide solutions that both advance our company strategy and solve problems.

Help foster sustainable, scalable development practices as this team expands globally.

You will also support new business development, partnerships with Martech platforms, and new proposition development in this space.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

