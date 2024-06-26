Data Scientist

A leading Insurance provider is actively seeking a skilled Data Scientist to join their team!

IT Qualification related to Data Sciences

4+ years’ working experience as a Data Scientist

4+ years’ experience working with Python/R, C++, C#, Java, Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL is crucial

Experience working with PowerBI is essential

Experience working with Azure Data Factories and Azure Synapse Analytics

Desired Skills:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Plus benefits

