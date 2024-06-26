Fullstack Developer (Entry) 1561 – Gauteng Pretoria

Full Stack Developer (Java)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Technical: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimisation, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- 3+ years of experience
- On premise virtualization technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- Testing