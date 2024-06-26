Fullstack Developer (Entry) 1561

Jun 26, 2024

Full Stack Developer (Java)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Technical: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimisation, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
  • 3+ years of experience
  • On premise virtualization technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angular
  • Testing

