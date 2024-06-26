HR Functional Specialist

The scope will include but will not be limited to:
- Evaluate the functional and non-functional requirements for testability, and use suitable cases for automation.
- Develop/build test automation strategy and focus specifically on maximizing reusability for regression.
- Design, build and execute automated tests to validate data-centric applications Identify regression testing needs and create and maintain an Automated Regression Suite Provide test execution reports.
- Set the functional discipline standards for own area, and hold others to account in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of tasks and activities.
- Work closely with architects to analyze the end-to-end scenarios, gather requirements, and design the test cases that need to be automated Maintain automated scripts utilizing the existing framework, adhering to coding standards Suggest/explore alternate tools for automation to bring in more productivity and coverage Participate in troubleshooting and drive root cause analysis and resolution
- Actively participate as a team member to move the team towards the completion of goals.
- Engage with the internal and external user communities to ensure that business benefits are realized.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Minimum qualification required:
– A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
– Five to eight years’ experience in the Functional Specialist environment.
Competencies:
– Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
– Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.
– Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).
– Client orientation.
– Decision-making.
– Time and work management.
– Problem-solving and analysis.
– Contributing to team success
– Functional Specialist services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project)