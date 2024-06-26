Intermediate – Senior Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate – Senior Test Analysts to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Experience

ISTQB Test Analyst Certificate

Solid understanding of Software quality and Agile methodologies, tools and techniques (black box, white box and automated testing experience)

Knowledge of OO concepts and principles (highly desired)

Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)

Knowledge and experience in SQL

Knowledge of SSIS, SSRS and ETL testing is an advantage

5+ years related experience of Software Testing / Quality Assurance

Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage

Automated testing experience would be an advantage

Knowledge of API testing

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Agile

OO Concepts

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

ETL

API Testing

