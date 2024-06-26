Investment, collaboration push new growth frontiers

Leaders from China, Poland and Viet Nam urged cooperation as a means to navigate uncertainty while harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, at the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian.

“To drive future economic growth, we must embrace innovation and foster collaboration across sectors, regions, nations and cultures to create a more peaceful, inclusive society and resilient future,” says Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasised the necessity of global collaboration to navigate the complexities of today’s economic landscape. “In the current context, the right choice is to approach development issues with a longer view and broader minds and join hands with others.”

Reiterating China’s commitment to market liberalisation, Li says: “The rapid rise of China’s new industries is a testament to the principal role of enterprises and innovation. Enterprises stand at the forefront of the market. They are most sensitive to changes in demand and have the strongest desire for innovation.” He singled out three fields of technology – artificial intelligence, green energy and biomedicine – as having the potential to become “multitrillion-dollar industries”.

China’s pursuit of high-quality drivers of production, he said, has not only provided dynamism for China’s economic development but also has “created greater cooperation space for companies around the world”.

“In many ways, the depth of international cooperation determines the height of human development,” he said, adding that keeping industrial and supply chains stable and smooth and advancing trade and investment promoted the sound development of globalisation necessary for global economic growth.

Polish president Andrzej Duda shares insights on Poland’s remarkable economic transformation over the past three decades. “Poland has experienced unprecedented growth, becoming a leader in Central Europe.”

Emphasising Poland’s advantageous geography, he says: “Our strategic location and dynamic development make Poland an excellent place for investment and I encourage all to explore the opportunities our country offers.”

Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh highlights Viet Nam’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, focusing on digital and green economies.

“The future hinges on innovation, climate action and high-quality human resources,” he says. “We must adopt a new mindset and approach that is people-centred and comprehensive, ensuring benefits for all.”