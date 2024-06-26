IT Support Engineer

Senior Support Engineer Team Leader
THE MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE JOB ARE.
:The most frequent duties for this job are set out below, but the job may include other or occasional duties and responsibilities:
- Respond to and resolve support calls remotely or at customer site.
- Remote and on-site administration of servers and workstations.
- Mentoring and guiding the support team.
- Handle escalations.
- Raise security awareness.
- Advanced hardware installation and troubleshooting (desktop and server).
- Advanced troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.
- Compile desktop and server configuration documentation for client sites.
- Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers.
- Identify possible sales opportunities.
- Install, configure and support all Microsoft operating systems.
- Install, configure and support Hyper-V.
- Install, configure and support Microsoft Office and other Microsoft application software (desktop and server).
- Advanced administration and support of Microsoft 365 a requirement.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matriculation certificate.
- International MCSE, MCSA or MCITP a requirement.
- Windows Server 2019 / 2022 advantageous.
- A+, Server+, N+, Security+ or similar qualification an advantage.
- Additional certifications advantageous.
KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience in Senior role.
- Having managed a small team before would be advantageous.
- Advanced Troubleshooting skills.
- Knowledge of backup solutions like Veeam and similar applications (configuration, use and advanced troubleshooting).
- Experience with remote support applications (e.g. Team Viewer).
- Thorough understanding of Active Directory and Microsoft 365.
- Experience with server maintenance and health checks on Windows Server.
- Experience with logging and following up calls with external suppliers and service providers.
- Excellent knowledge of hardware components and hardware troubleshooting procedures (desktop and server).
- Excellent knowledge of server hardware systems such as RAID.
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft desktop operating systems and desktop software.
- Excellent working knowledge of all Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word and Excel.
- Advanced knowledge of server software and systems.
- Experience with configuring switches and wireless access points.
- Project deployment and implementation experience is [URL Removed]
- An organised individual that can work unsupervised and effectively manage time and multiple tasks.
- An analytical thinker that works methodically and always pays attention to detail.
- An individual that always thinks before they act.
- An approachable individual with the ability to mentor subordinate engineers.
- An individual who enjoys studying and improving their knowledge.
- Someone who sees the bigger picture and understands and has a passion for technology and IT.
- Ability to follow checklists and procedures accurately and adhere to company standards.
- A self starter that is able to work alone or in a team.
- Ability to work under pressure and remain focussed.
- A well presented individual with excellent communication and inter-personal skills.
- A motivated individual with a passion for technology.
- Ability to identify, assess and solve server hardware and software problems innovatively.
- Must have own transport and the ability to work after hours (on short notice)when required.
- An individual that enjoys completing detailed technical documentation.
REMUNERATION
- Cost to company between R26 000 and R30 000.
- Dependent upon qualifications, experience and skill level.
- Medical aid (50% paid by company, 50% by employee).
- Reimbursement for company travel.
- Overtime pay in the form of commission.
- Company provided laptop
About The Employer:
We are specialists in end to end IT infrastructure solutions & the support thereof. Gone are the days of ‘break-fix’ & ‘ad-hoc’ support; today’s businesses are reliant on their IT infrastructure to support their business operations, day in & day out, without interruption. Mobile & cloud technologies mean that business is “always on”, with users needing access to systems at any & all times.
