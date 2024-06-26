IT Support Engineer

Jun 26, 2024

Senior Support Engineer Team Leader

THE MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE JOB ARE.

:The most frequent duties for this job are set out below, but the job may include other or occasional duties and responsibilities:

  • Respond to and resolve support calls remotely or at customer site.
  • Remote and on-site administration of servers and workstations.
  • Mentoring and guiding the support team.
  • Handle escalations.
  • Raise security awareness.
  • Advanced hardware installation and troubleshooting (desktop and server).
  • Advanced troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.
  • Compile desktop and server configuration documentation for client sites.
  • Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers.
  • Identify possible sales opportunities.
  • Install, configure and support all Microsoft operating systems.
  • Install, configure and support Hyper-V.
  • Install, configure and support Microsoft Office and other Microsoft application software (desktop and server).
  • Advanced administration and support of Microsoft 365 a requirement.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matriculation certificate.
  • International MCSE, MCSA or MCITP a requirement.
  • Windows Server 2019 / 2022 advantageous.
  • A+, Server+, N+, Security+ or similar qualification an advantage.
  • Additional certifications advantageous.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience in Senior role.
  • Having managed a small team before would be advantageous.
  • Advanced Troubleshooting skills.
  • Knowledge of backup solutions like Veeam and similar applications (configuration, use and advanced troubleshooting).
  • Experience with remote support applications (e.g. Team Viewer).
  • Thorough understanding of Active Directory and Microsoft 365.
  • Experience with server maintenance and health checks on Windows Server.
  • Experience with logging and following up calls with external suppliers and service providers.
  • Excellent knowledge of hardware components and hardware troubleshooting procedures (desktop and server).
  • Excellent knowledge of server hardware systems such as RAID.
  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft desktop operating systems and desktop software.
  • Excellent working knowledge of all Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word and Excel.
  • Advanced knowledge of server software and systems.
  • Experience with configuring switches and wireless access points.
  • Project deployment and implementation experience is [URL Removed]
  • An organised individual that can work unsupervised and effectively manage time and multiple tasks.
  • An analytical thinker that works methodically and always pays attention to detail.
  • An individual that always thinks before they act.
  • An approachable individual with the ability to mentor subordinate engineers.
  • An individual who enjoys studying and improving their knowledge.
  • Someone who sees the bigger picture and understands and has a passion for technology and IT.
  • Ability to follow checklists and procedures accurately and adhere to company standards.
  • A self starter that is able to work alone or in a team.
  • Ability to work under pressure and remain focussed.
  • A well presented individual with excellent communication and inter-personal skills.
  • A motivated individual with a passion for technology.
  • Ability to identify, assess and solve server hardware and software problems innovatively.
  • Must have own transport and the ability to work after hours (on short notice)when required.
  • An individual that enjoys completing detailed technical documentation.

REMUNERATION

  • Cost to company between R26 000 and R30 000.
  • Dependent upon qualifications, experience and skill level.
  • Medical aid (50% paid by company, 50% by employee).
  • Reimbursement for company travel.
  • Overtime pay in the form of commission.
  • Company provided laptop

Desired Skills:

  • It Support
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Remote support
  • Hardware Installation
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • TeamViewer
  • Software troubleshooting
  • Mcse
  • MCSA
  • MCITP
  • Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are specialists in end to end IT infrastructure solutions & the support thereof. Gone are the days of ‘break-fix’ & ‘ad-hoc’ support; today’s businesses are reliant on their IT infrastructure to support their business operations, day in & day out, without interruption. Mobile & cloud technologies mean that business is “always on”, with users needing access to systems at any & all times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Laptop
  • Fuel Allowance

