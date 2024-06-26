IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Rivonia

Senior Support Engineer Team Leader

THE MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE JOB ARE.

:The most frequent duties for this job are set out below, but the job may include other or occasional duties and responsibilities:

Respond to and resolve support calls remotely or at customer site.

Remote and on-site administration of servers and workstations.

Mentoring and guiding the support team.

Handle escalations.

Raise security awareness.

Advanced hardware installation and troubleshooting (desktop and server).

Advanced troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.

Compile desktop and server configuration documentation for client sites.

Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers.

Identify possible sales opportunities.

Install, configure and support all Microsoft operating systems.

Install, configure and support Hyper-V.

Install, configure and support Microsoft Office and other Microsoft application software (desktop and server).

Advanced administration and support of Microsoft 365 a requirement.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matriculation certificate.

International MCSE, MCSA or MCITP a requirement.

Windows Server 2019 / 2022 advantageous.

A+, Server+, N+, Security+ or similar qualification an advantage.

Additional certifications advantageous.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in Senior role.

Having managed a small team before would be advantageous.

Advanced Troubleshooting skills.

Knowledge of backup solutions like Veeam and similar applications (configuration, use and advanced troubleshooting).

Experience with remote support applications (e.g. Team Viewer).

Thorough understanding of Active Directory and Microsoft 365.

Experience with server maintenance and health checks on Windows Server.

Experience with logging and following up calls with external suppliers and service providers.

Excellent knowledge of hardware components and hardware troubleshooting procedures (desktop and server).

Excellent knowledge of server hardware systems such as RAID.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft desktop operating systems and desktop software.

Excellent working knowledge of all Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word and Excel.

Advanced knowledge of server software and systems.

Experience with configuring switches and wireless access points.

Project deployment and implementation experience is [URL Removed]

An organised individual that can work unsupervised and effectively manage time and multiple tasks.

An analytical thinker that works methodically and always pays attention to detail.

An individual that always thinks before they act.

An approachable individual with the ability to mentor subordinate engineers.

An individual who enjoys studying and improving their knowledge.

Someone who sees the bigger picture and understands and has a passion for technology and IT.

Ability to follow checklists and procedures accurately and adhere to company standards.

A self starter that is able to work alone or in a team.

Ability to work under pressure and remain focussed.

A well presented individual with excellent communication and inter-personal skills.

A motivated individual with a passion for technology.

Ability to identify, assess and solve server hardware and software problems innovatively.

Must have own transport and the ability to work after hours (on short notice)when required.

An individual that enjoys completing detailed technical documentation.

REMUNERATION

Cost to company between R26 000 and R30 000.

Dependent upon qualifications, experience and skill level.

Medical aid (50% paid by company, 50% by employee).

Reimbursement for company travel.

Overtime pay in the form of commission.

Company provided laptop

Desired Skills:

It Support

Hardware troubleshooting

Remote support

Hardware Installation

Remote Troubleshooting

TeamViewer

Software troubleshooting

Mcse

MCSA

MCITP

Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are specialists in end to end IT infrastructure solutions & the support thereof. Gone are the days of ‘break-fix’ & ‘ad-hoc’ support; today’s businesses are reliant on their IT infrastructure to support their business operations, day in & day out, without interruption. Mobile & cloud technologies mean that business is “always on”, with users needing access to systems at any & all times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Laptop

Fuel Allowance

