IT Technical Consultant

Jun 26, 2024

THE MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE JOB ARE:

The most frequent duties for this job are set out below, but the job may include other or occasional duties and responsibilities:

  • Install, configure and support all Microsoft server operating systems.
  • Install, configure and support all Microsoft and other application software.
  • General hardware installation and troubleshooting (Server and Networking).
  • General troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.
  • Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites.
  • Respond to and resolve support calls via remote connection.
  • Be able to assist customers telephonically.
  • Remote administration of servers and networks.
  • Compile server and networking configuration documentation for client sites.
  • Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers.
  • Identify possible risks or problems and remediation thereof.
  • Assist with management of the support team and provide 2nd line escalation for technical issues (from helpdesk support engineers).

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • At least a Matriculation certificate.
  • International MCSE / MCSA or equivalent certification
  • A+, Server+, N+ or similar qualification an advantage.
  • Networking and Firewall experience advantageous

.KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Excellent understanding of Windows Event logs and how to identify problems.
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills.
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Knowledge of backup solutions like Veeam and other backup applications (configuration, use and troubleshooting).
  • Experience with remote support applications and techniques (e.g. VPN, RDP and Remote Management Tools).
  • Advanced knowledge of Active Directory.
  • Experience with the configuration and administration of Office 365.
  • Experience with logging and following up calls with external suppliers and service providers.
  • Excellent knowledge of hardware components and hardware troubleshooting procedures (Servers and Networking).
  • Working knowledge of server hardware systems such as RAID.
  • Good working knowledge of all Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word and Excel.
  • Good knowledge of TCPIP networking is required.
  • Good knowledge of server software and systems.
  • Experience with configuring routers and wireless access points.
  • At least 5 years server support and maintenance experience.

ATTRIBUTES

  • An organised individual that can work unsupervised and effectively manage time and multiple tasks.
  • An analytical thinker that works methodically and always pays attention to detail.
  • An individual that always thinks before they act.
  • An individual who enjoys studying and improving their knowledge.
  • Ability to follow checklists and procedures accurately and adhere to company standards.
  • A self starter that is able to work alone or in a team.
  • Ability to work under pressure and remain focussed.
  • A well presented individual with excellent communication and inter-personal skills.
  • A motivated individual with a passion for technology.
  • Ability to identify, assess and solve desktop hardware and software problems innovatively.
  • Must have own transport and the ability to work after hours (on short notice)when required.
  • IT security focussed.

REMUNERATION

  • Cost to company between R35 000 – R40 000 (including Medical aid).
    Dependent upon qualifications, experience and skill level.
  • Medical aid (50% paid by company, 50% by employee).
  • Reimbursement for company travel.
  • Overtime pay in the form of commission.
  • Company provided laptop

Desired Skills:

  • Office 365
  • MCSA
  • MSCE
  • N+
  • A+
  • Networking
  • Firewall
  • VPN
  • Tcp/Ip
  • RAID

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are specialists in end to end IT infrastructure solutions & the support thereof. Gone are the days of ‘break-fix’ & ‘ad-hoc’ support; today’s businesses are reliant on their IT infrastructure to support their business operations, day in & day out, without interruption. Mobile & cloud technologies mean that business is “always on”, with users needing access to systems at any & all times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Laptop
  • Overtime
  • Travel Allowance

