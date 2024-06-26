IT Technical Consultant – Gauteng Rivonia

THE MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE JOB ARE:
The most frequent duties for this job are set out below, but the job may include other or occasional duties and responsibilities:
- Install, configure and support all Microsoft server operating systems.
- Install, configure and support all Microsoft and other application software.
- General hardware installation and troubleshooting (Server and Networking).
- General troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.
- Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites.
- Respond to and resolve support calls via remote connection.
- Be able to assist customers telephonically.
- Remote administration of servers and networks.
- Compile server and networking configuration documentation for client sites.
- Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers.
- Identify possible risks or problems and remediation thereof.
- Assist with management of the support team and provide 2nd line escalation for technical issues (from helpdesk support engineers).
QUALIFICATIONS:
- At least a Matriculation certificate.
- International MCSE / MCSA or equivalent certification
- A+, Server+, N+ or similar qualification an advantage.
- Networking and Firewall experience advantageous
.KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:
- Excellent understanding of Windows Event logs and how to identify problems.
- Excellent troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent communication skills
- Knowledge of backup solutions like Veeam and other backup applications (configuration, use and troubleshooting).
- Experience with remote support applications and techniques (e.g. VPN, RDP and Remote Management Tools).
- Advanced knowledge of Active Directory.
- Experience with the configuration and administration of Office 365.
- Experience with logging and following up calls with external suppliers and service providers.
- Excellent knowledge of hardware components and hardware troubleshooting procedures (Servers and Networking).
- Working knowledge of server hardware systems such as RAID.
- Good working knowledge of all Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word and Excel.
- Good knowledge of TCPIP networking is required.
- Good knowledge of server software and systems.
- Experience with configuring routers and wireless access points.
- At least 5 years server support and maintenance experience.
ATTRIBUTES
- An organised individual that can work unsupervised and effectively manage time and multiple tasks.
- An analytical thinker that works methodically and always pays attention to detail.
- An individual that always thinks before they act.
- An individual who enjoys studying and improving their knowledge.
- Ability to follow checklists and procedures accurately and adhere to company standards.
- A self starter that is able to work alone or in a team.
- Ability to work under pressure and remain focussed.
- A well presented individual with excellent communication and inter-personal skills.
- A motivated individual with a passion for technology.
- Ability to identify, assess and solve desktop hardware and software problems innovatively.
- Must have own transport and the ability to work after hours (on short notice)when required.
- IT security focussed.
REMUNERATION
- Cost to company between R35 000 – R40 000 (including Medical aid).
Dependent upon qualifications, experience and skill level.
- Medical aid (50% paid by company, 50% by employee).
- Reimbursement for company travel.
- Overtime pay in the form of commission.
- Company provided laptop
Desired Skills:
- Office 365
- MCSA
- MSCE
- N+
- A+
- Networking
- Firewall
- VPN
- Tcp/Ip
- RAID
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
We are specialists in end to end IT infrastructure solutions & the support thereof. Gone are the days of ‘break-fix’ & ‘ad-hoc’ support; today’s businesses are reliant on their IT infrastructure to support their business operations, day in & day out, without interruption. Mobile & cloud technologies mean that business is “always on”, with users needing access to systems at any & all times.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Laptop
- Overtime
- Travel Allowance