IT Technical Consultant – Gauteng Rivonia

THE MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE JOB ARE:

The most frequent duties for this job are set out below, but the job may include other or occasional duties and responsibilities:

Install, configure and support all Microsoft server operating systems.

Install, configure and support all Microsoft and other application software.

General hardware installation and troubleshooting (Server and Networking).

General troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.

Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites.

Respond to and resolve support calls via remote connection.

Be able to assist customers telephonically.

Remote administration of servers and networks.

Compile server and networking configuration documentation for client sites.

Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers.

Identify possible risks or problems and remediation thereof.

Assist with management of the support team and provide 2nd line escalation for technical issues (from helpdesk support engineers).

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least a Matriculation certificate.

International MCSE / MCSA or equivalent certification

A+, Server+, N+ or similar qualification an advantage.

Networking and Firewall experience advantageous

.KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

Excellent understanding of Windows Event logs and how to identify problems.

Excellent troubleshooting skills.

Excellent communication skills

Knowledge of backup solutions like Veeam and other backup applications (configuration, use and troubleshooting).

Experience with remote support applications and techniques (e.g. VPN, RDP and Remote Management Tools).

Advanced knowledge of Active Directory.

Experience with the configuration and administration of Office 365.

Experience with logging and following up calls with external suppliers and service providers.

Excellent knowledge of hardware components and hardware troubleshooting procedures (Servers and Networking).

Working knowledge of server hardware systems such as RAID.

Good working knowledge of all Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word and Excel.

Good knowledge of TCPIP networking is required.

Good knowledge of server software and systems.

Experience with configuring routers and wireless access points.

At least 5 years server support and maintenance experience.

ATTRIBUTES

An organised individual that can work unsupervised and effectively manage time and multiple tasks.

An analytical thinker that works methodically and always pays attention to detail.

An individual that always thinks before they act.

An individual who enjoys studying and improving their knowledge.

Ability to follow checklists and procedures accurately and adhere to company standards.

A self starter that is able to work alone or in a team.

Ability to work under pressure and remain focussed.

A well presented individual with excellent communication and inter-personal skills.

A motivated individual with a passion for technology.

Ability to identify, assess and solve desktop hardware and software problems innovatively.

Must have own transport and the ability to work after hours (on short notice)when required.

IT security focussed.

REMUNERATION

Cost to company between R35 000 – R40 000 (including Medical aid).

Dependent upon qualifications, experience and skill level. Medical aid (50% paid by company, 50% by employee).

Reimbursement for company travel.

Overtime pay in the form of commission.

Company provided laptop

Desired Skills:

Office 365

MCSA

MSCE

N+

A+

Networking

Firewall

VPN

Tcp/Ip

RAID

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are specialists in end to end IT infrastructure solutions & the support thereof. Gone are the days of ‘break-fix’ & ‘ad-hoc’ support; today’s businesses are reliant on their IT infrastructure to support their business operations, day in & day out, without interruption. Mobile & cloud technologies mean that business is “always on”, with users needing access to systems at any & all times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Laptop

Overtime

Travel Allowance

