Java EE Engineer – 2848

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.

Contract

Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience in Software Architecture

· Experience & knowledge in building and integrating RESTful APIs

· Excellent knowledge in transforming business requirements into architecture and code

· Very good knowledge in testing (unit tests, system tests, automated testing etc.)

· Very good knowledge in working with AWS Cloud

· Very good knowledge in working with Apache Kafka

· Very good knowledge in Git

· Basic knowledge in working with an Angular Frontend

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

· Familiar with Quarkus

· Familiar with Terraform

· Familiar with Cloud Engineering

· Familiar with Grafana

· Experience working using agile development methodologies

· Experience using Confluence and Jira

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT Degree / Diploma and Work Experience

· 5+ years of experience in as a Software Engineer in Java based applications.

· 3+ years of experience working with Enterprise level Business Applications.

· 4- 6 years experience in Java EE Business Application Development

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Assist in the migration of a business application that marks the final step of the BMW vehicle sales process.

· Responsible for the accurate and high-quality implementation of business requirements and processes around the vehicle handover to the customer

· Responsible to assess quality on technical requirements.

· Have understanding for criticality and help improve the quality of our product.

· Provide architectural backbone of the team.

· Collaborate closely with the application’s Sub-PO and IT team.

· Pay attention to detail and use critical thinking to help the product improve.

· Support in setting up a clean Git workflow and help onboard the team.

· Support the team in operations.

Desired Skills:

RESTful APIs

Git

AWS Cloud

Apache Kafka

unit tests

automation testing

