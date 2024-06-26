Java EE Engineer – 2848

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.
- Contract
- Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Experience in Software Architecture
· Experience & knowledge in building and integrating RESTful APIs
· Excellent knowledge in transforming business requirements into architecture and code
· Very good knowledge in testing (unit tests, system tests, automated testing etc.)
· Very good knowledge in working with AWS Cloud
· Very good knowledge in working with Apache Kafka
· Very good knowledge in Git
· Basic knowledge in working with an Angular Frontend
· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
· Familiar with Quarkus
· Familiar with Terraform
· Familiar with Cloud Engineering
· Familiar with Grafana
· Experience working using agile development methodologies
· Experience using Confluence and Jira
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Relevant IT Degree / Diploma and Work Experience
· 5+ years of experience in as a Software Engineer in Java based applications.
· 3+ years of experience working with Enterprise level Business Applications.
· 4- 6 years experience in Java EE Business Application Development
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Assist in the migration of a business application that marks the final step of the BMW vehicle sales process.
· Responsible for the accurate and high-quality implementation of business requirements and processes around the vehicle handover to the customer
· Responsible to assess quality on technical requirements.
· Have understanding for criticality and help improve the quality of our product.
· Provide architectural backbone of the team.
· Collaborate closely with the application’s Sub-PO and IT team.
· Pay attention to detail and use critical thinking to help the product improve.
· Support in setting up a clean Git workflow and help onboard the team.
· Support the team in operations.
Desired Skills:
- RESTful APIs
- Git
- AWS Cloud
- Apache Kafka
- unit tests
- automation testing