Project Manager

Jun 26, 2024

Reports to : ETQA Manager

Duties:

  • Your role is to ensure continuous quality improvement of education and training through the accreditation, monitoring, auditing and moderation of work-based, public and private providers register assessors and moderators.
  • Processing various Learnership Agreements for the relevant SETA’s and QCTO’s
  • Ensure learners have been signed up on the correct Learner Agreement and pre-populating the relevant agreement,
  • Completes all relevant section on appropriate agreements
  • Communicate with clients and all other key stakeholders to ensure agreements are signed off
  • Ensure Declaration from the client, to sign on behalf of learners is complete
  • Submissions of Learnership Agreements & learners required documentation
  • Quality assurance of all documentation, ensuring up-to-date, accurate, certified documentation is received from learners for submission to SETA
  • Complete Letters of Intent to be sent to SETA ETQA for approval
  • Compliant Learner agreements must be submitted to the regional office twenty-one (21) working days prior to the start date of the learning programme for registration
  • Complete QMR and ensure this is sent to the correct contact within SETA.
  • Ensure client and providers and linked and loaded for all stakeholders namely client, qualification SETA and LMS
  • Understand and process unfunded application via the SETA LMIS
  • Demonstrate knowledge of various Seta’s application
  • Constant Communication with SETA’s at all times ensuring relationship development and following up on proof of registration etc.
  • Produce weekly/monthly reports as requested by the client and the ETQA manager
  • Send welcome email and LMS instructions to learners for each new course
  • Ensure all contact information and documentation is received from learners
  • Ensure all learner queries are attended to timeously and preferably in writing
  • Monitor the timetable for each learnership/skills program thereby ensuring that all milestones are met
  • Raise awareness of any issues regarding the smooth running of the program to the ETQA manager timeously
  • Attend workshops to align to all new SETA process are ensure up-to-date documentation
  • Ensure that we understand the new processes, using the latest and updated documentation
  • Timeous quality assurance and SETA / client submission
  • Ensure all documents are appropriately captured and maintained as per departmental processes and procedures
  • Update the internal learner management system
  • Follow up to ensure learner certification

Qualifications :

  • Minimum of 3-5 years previous experience
  • Previous experience in Education and Training Quality Assurance Administration
  • Knowledge, understanding and experience across the SETA domain, Quality assuring bodies, Outcomes Based Education, NQF implementation, training and development consulting.
  • Undergraduate degree or equivalent qualification in Project Management
  • Matric
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification in administration or similar

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent organizational skills
  • attention to detail
  • Liaising and management of key relationships
  • Excellent communication skills at all levels
  • Integrity

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

