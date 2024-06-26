Project Manager

Reports to : ETQA Manager
Duties:
- Your role is to ensure continuous quality improvement of education and training through the accreditation, monitoring, auditing and moderation of work-based, public and private providers register assessors and moderators.
- Processing various Learnership Agreements for the relevant SETA’s and QCTO’s
- Ensure learners have been signed up on the correct Learner Agreement and pre-populating the relevant agreement,
- Completes all relevant section on appropriate agreements
- Communicate with clients and all other key stakeholders to ensure agreements are signed off
- Ensure Declaration from the client, to sign on behalf of learners is complete
- Submissions of Learnership Agreements & learners required documentation
- Quality assurance of all documentation, ensuring up-to-date, accurate, certified documentation is received from learners for submission to SETA
- Complete Letters of Intent to be sent to SETA ETQA for approval
- Compliant Learner agreements must be submitted to the regional office twenty-one (21) working days prior to the start date of the learning programme for registration
- Complete QMR and ensure this is sent to the correct contact within SETA.
- Ensure client and providers and linked and loaded for all stakeholders namely client, qualification SETA and LMS
- Understand and process unfunded application via the SETA LMIS
- Demonstrate knowledge of various Seta’s application
- Constant Communication with SETA’s at all times ensuring relationship development and following up on proof of registration etc.
- Produce weekly/monthly reports as requested by the client and the ETQA manager
- Send welcome email and LMS instructions to learners for each new course
- Ensure all contact information and documentation is received from learners
- Ensure all learner queries are attended to timeously and preferably in writing
- Monitor the timetable for each learnership/skills program thereby ensuring that all milestones are met
- Raise awareness of any issues regarding the smooth running of the program to the ETQA manager timeously
- Attend workshops to align to all new SETA process are ensure up-to-date documentation
- Ensure that we understand the new processes, using the latest and updated documentation
- Timeous quality assurance and SETA / client submission
- Ensure all documents are appropriately captured and maintained as per departmental processes and procedures
- Update the internal learner management system
- Follow up to ensure learner certification
Qualifications :
- Minimum of 3-5 years previous experience
- Previous experience in Education and Training Quality Assurance Administration
- Knowledge, understanding and experience across the SETA domain, Quality assuring bodies, Outcomes Based Education, NQF implementation, training and development consulting.
- Undergraduate degree or equivalent qualification in Project Management
- Matric
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in administration or similar
Desired Skills:
- Excellent organizational skills
- attention to detail
- Liaising and management of key relationships
- Excellent communication skills at all levels
- Integrity
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree