Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Join our dynamic financial team as a Business Analyst! Shape the future of investments with your sharp analytical skills & drive for excellence.

Experience and Qualifications:

Relevant degree (essential)

IIBA certification preferred

8+ years’ experience of deep practical experience in a business analyst role with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations

Life Insurance industry working experience with a policy admin system, preferably one of those offered by one of the ZA vendors (essential)

Ability to extract and work with policy administration data

Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models

Responsibilities and work outputs:

Identifying, investigating, and analyzing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business.

Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.

Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation.

Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.

Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards.

Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.

Investigating and analyzing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business needs.

Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).

Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

Documenting the impact and interactions of business process and requirements to support system design and development.

Contributing to the successful implementation of projects in order to achieve the business outcome.

Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.. Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

Identifying and analysing deficiencies, loopholes, etc. in operational processes and propose a way forward to effectively deal with them.

Investigating and proposing process optimization opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.

Developing and maintaining productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration.

Desired Skills:

IIBA

IIBA certification

Life Insurance

policy admin

policy administration data

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

