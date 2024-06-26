Service Desk Analyst

Your passion for IT coupled with your strong customer service skills and sense of urgency could put you in line for this great opportunity in a top employer.

You will be responsible for receiving inbound calls/electronic requests from business clients with IT support requests, diagnosing requests and allocating to relevant technical support team. You will also be required to ensure that Technicians work within set SLA’s and following up to ensure client satisfcation.

This position will suit a young, vibrant individual with a love for technology and who is looking to build on his/her career. Due to demographics of clients, fluency in English and Afrikaans is a must.

Qualifying criteria:

Matric

IT related qualification

2years experience in a service desk role

Love for technology

Driver’s license and car

Fluency in English and Afrikaans

Desired Skills:

IT service

Service Desk

Technical coordinator

About The Employer:

Stunning employer that provides a fabulous company culture and massive opportunities for development for the right individual.

