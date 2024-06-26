Specialist Developer

We are looking to hire a Specialist Developer who will be crucial in driving innovation, using domain knowledge and experience to provide specialist insight into enterprise-wide technology-based challenges and solutions and so contribute to the achievement of the organisation’s strategic priorities.

What you’ll do:

Results delivery

Contribute to crafting of IT Application Management (or Infrastructure Management) business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy and the Enterprise strategy (Improve Technology within the organisation. View of the IT Application Landscape.

Improve Technology within the organisation by solving complex problems that require an in-depth knowledge of a particular area of specialisation (or domain).

Stakeholder relationship management

Build strategic, Industry and Global networks of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending, and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Ensure that client needs are understood and consistently met by communicating regularly to clarify expectations and by providing proactive feedback on progress.

Process management

Manage own delivery against project, operational and strategic delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required.

Manage external vendor support allocations by assisting in defining the scope of what the vendor should do, providing guidance and insight to the vendor, analysing the vendor proposal, giving input into the final decision and tracking and monitoring delivery and quality of agreed services.

Self-management

Improve personal capability and professional growth relating to field of expertise, in line with the organisation’s objectives by discussing development needs and proposed solutions with management.

Keep abreast of changes in legislation or standards by conducting research and utilising networks. Upskill team and other professionals by sharing knowledge and research results.

Transformation and innovation contribution

Analyse, research, develop and implement improvement/innovative ideas and value adding solutions contributing to divisional and organisation’s results.

Your expertise:

10 -12 years of having delivered IT applications and systems with specific technology certifications, and financial services experience is strongly preferred.

Qualifications required:

Degree / Honours in IT

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Sandton, Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position