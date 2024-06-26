Telco Solution Architect Manager at Accenture

Key Responsibilities:

Develop project architectures and roadmaps based on the client’s enterprise architecture strategy. Design and document complex solutions that could be based on microservices, other custom technologies, or a blend of COTS and SaaS/PaaS solutions, depending on the client’s landscape and needs. Collaborate with business and IT stakeholders to ensure architecture alignment with business goals and objectives. Design and implement scalable, resilient, and secure enterprise solutions. Provide guidance and oversight for the integration of new technologies into existing environments. Drive innovation and continuous improvement in architectural design and technology standards.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as an Enterprise Architect or Solution Architect, with a strong background in integration and solution design. Strong understanding of enterprise application integration, system architecture, and technology infrastructure. Experience with cloud computing, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS environments, and implementing complex digital solutions. Excellent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills. Relevant certifications (e.g., TOGAF, AWS Certified Solutions Architect, etc.) are preferred. Telecommunications relevant certifications (eg TMForum) are preferred.

Experience:

Between 3 to 5 years of experience in an IT architecture role, with a track record of successful technology solution implementations. Between 7 to 10 years of IT delivery experience Experience in leading cross-functional teams and managing complex projects. A history in development or integration design and development would be highly beneficial.

Education:

Bachelor’s or Post Graduate degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Skills:

Strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities. Proficiency in architectural modelling tools and methodologies. Knowledge of industry best practices and emerging technologies. Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines. Strong skills in designing and documenting complex solutions across various technologies. Strong communication skills, verbal and written

Additional Requirements:

Willingness to travel occasionally as needed for project requirements. Strong industry skills are preferred in one or more industries, though a specific industry is not required.

