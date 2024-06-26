Veritas Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Veritas Support Engineer
Location: Bryanston, Johannesburg
A successful and leading IT Solutions Distributor is looking for a dynamic Jnr Software Support Engineer to join their team. Reporting into the Service Delivery Manager, you will be responsible for the Veritas back-up and client support, escalating to Snr Engineers when required. They have the a fabulous vibey work environment and you will have opportunity to grow and develop.
Skills & experience required:
- Matric or NQF 4
- A+ / N+ or CompTIA IT fundamentals.
- Vendor Certification (Veritas) would be beneficial.
- 2-5 years Veritas Backup experience.
- Self-motivated and can work within a team.
- MS Office literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, and MS Outlook essential).
- Ability to work independently and meet daily tasks.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Valid Code 8 driver’s license and own reliable transport.
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer
- A+
- N+
- Veritas