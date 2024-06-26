Veritas Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 26, 2024

Role: Veritas Support Engineer
Location: Bryanston, Johannesburg

A successful and leading IT Solutions Distributor is looking for a dynamic Jnr Software Support Engineer to join their team. Reporting into the Service Delivery Manager, you will be responsible for the Veritas back-up and client support, escalating to Snr Engineers when required. They have the a fabulous vibey work environment and you will have opportunity to grow and develop.
Skills & experience required:

  • Matric or NQF 4
  • A+ / N+ or CompTIA IT fundamentals.
  • Vendor Certification (Veritas) would be beneficial.
  • 2-5 years Veritas Backup experience.
  • Self-motivated and can work within a team.
  • MS Office literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, and MS Outlook essential).
  • Ability to work independently and meet daily tasks.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Valid Code 8 driver’s license and own reliable transport.
Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineer
  • A+
  • N+
  • Veritas

Learn more/Apply for this position