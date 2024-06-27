Browser battle heats up

When it comes to the battle of the browsers, user preferences in dynamic nature and the tech landscape’s ongoing evolution have seen Chrome’s usage surge by 13% and Apple’s Safari experience a 10% drop in user bases in the past year, according to Stocklytics.com.

“Chrome’s easy-to-use layout and frequent updates make it a popular option for users worldwide,” says the site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads. “Its ability to sync bookmarks, history, and preferences across devices allows users to enjoy a hassle-free browsing experience.

“Safari’s design integrates seamlessly with Apple devices ensuring smooth synchronisation with iOS and macOS,” Reads continues. “However, its compatibility is limited to the Apple ecosystem.

“In contrast, Chrome’s platform versatility allows it to operate across various systems including Android, Windows, macOS, and iOS and enabling it to attract a significantly larger user base.”