The organisation requires the services of a Business Analyst in the Chief Operating Officer’s Division. This position will be based at Groenkloof National Park, Pretoria.
Key Objectives:
- Data Analysis Support: Assist in collecting and analysing data, providing valuable insights to inform decision-making processes across departments.
- Process Improvement: Contribute to identifying process inefficiencies and recommending improvements, helping to streamline operations and increase productivity.
- Project Assistance: Support project managers by gathering requirements, preparing documentation, and facilitating communication among stakeholders.
- Cost-Effective Resource: Provide analytical and operational support at a lower cost, maximizing our return on investment in human resources.
- Requirements Gathering: Elicit, analyse, and document business requirements from SANParks internal and external stakeholders.
- Process Analysis: Analyse existing business processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.
- Solution Design: Translate business requirements into functional specifications and propose viable solutions.
- Stakeholder Communication: Facilitate clear and effective communication between business stakeholders and IT teams.
- Documentation: Create detailed documentation, including requirements specifications, business cases, and process maps.
- Data Analysis: Conduct data analysis to support decision-making and provide insights into business performance.
- Testing Support: Assist in user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure solutions meet business requirements.
- Change Management: Support change management efforts to ensure successful adoption of new processes and systems.
- Quality Assurance: Ensure that solutions meet quality standards and business requirements.
- Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for continuous improvement in business processes and solutions.
- Training and Support: Develop training materials and conduct training sessions for end-users.
- Strategic Planning: Contribute to the development of strategic plans and initiatives to achieve business goals.
- Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders.
- Problem-Solving: Address business problems and recommend effective solutions.
- Market Research: Conduct research to stay informed about industry trends and best practices.
Required Qualifications and Experience:
- Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Certification in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA).
- Have 3-5 years in business analysis or related role, with proven project contributions.
- Proficiency in tools/methodologies like UML, BPMN, Excel, SQL, Familiarity with SDLC and agile.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with a strategic mindset.
- Basic understanding of project management principles.
- Excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills. Effective interpersonal abilities.
- Experience supporting change management initiatives, developing plans, and executing strategies.
- Conducting Quality Assurance (QA ) and continuous process improvement.
- Understanding of organizational objectives and alignment of analysis activities.
- Preferrable Advanced degree, industry-specific experience, ERP/CRM system familiarity.
Desired Skills:
