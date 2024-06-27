Business Analyst

The organisation requires the services of a Business Analyst in the Chief Operating Officer’s Division. This position will be based at Groenkloof National Park, Pretoria.

Key Objectives:

Data Analysis Support: Assist in collecting and analysing data, providing valuable insights to inform decision-making processes across departments.

Process Improvement: Contribute to identifying process inefficiencies and recommending improvements, helping to streamline operations and increase productivity.

Project Assistance: Support project managers by gathering requirements, preparing documentation, and facilitating communication among stakeholders.

Cost-Effective Resource: Provide analytical and operational support at a lower cost, maximizing our return on investment in human resources.

Requirements Gathering: Elicit, analyse, and document business requirements from SANParks internal and external stakeholders.

Process Analysis: Analyse existing business processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.

Solution Design: Translate business requirements into functional specifications and propose viable solutions.

Stakeholder Communication: Facilitate clear and effective communication between business stakeholders and IT teams.

Documentation: Create detailed documentation, including requirements specifications, business cases, and process maps.

Data Analysis: Conduct data analysis to support decision-making and provide insights into business performance.

Testing Support: Assist in user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure solutions meet business requirements.

Change Management: Support change management efforts to ensure successful adoption of new processes and systems.

Quality Assurance: Ensure that solutions meet quality standards and business requirements.

Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for continuous improvement in business processes and solutions.

Training and Support: Develop training materials and conduct training sessions for end-users.

Strategic Planning: Contribute to the development of strategic plans and initiatives to achieve business goals.

Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders.

Problem-Solving: Address business problems and recommend effective solutions.

Market Research: Conduct research to stay informed about industry trends and best practices.

Required Qualifications and Experience

Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Certification in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA).

Have 3-5 years in business analysis or related role, with proven project contributions.

Proficiency in tools/methodologies like UML, BPMN, Excel, SQL, Familiarity with SDLC and agile.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with a strategic mindset.

Basic understanding of project management principles.

Excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills. Effective interpersonal abilities.

Experience supporting change management initiatives, developing plans, and executing strategies.

Conducting Quality Assurance (QA ) and continuous process improvement.

Understanding of organizational objectives and alignment of analysis activities.

Preferrable Advanced degree, industry-specific experience, ERP/CRM system familiarity.

Desired Skills:

