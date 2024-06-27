Business Analyst – Gauteng Gauteng

As a Business Analyst , you will play a crucial role in bridging business objectives with technical solutions. You will collaborate closely with stakeholders across different regions to understand their needs, translate requirements into actionable plans, and ensure successful project delivery in alignment with Agile methodologies.

Key Responsibilities:

Elicit, validate, prioritize, and document high-quality business and technical requirements using Agile-friendly methods such as requirements documentation, process maps, story maps, and user journeys.

Evaluate and ensure delivered solutions meet specified requirements through comprehensive test case creation, testing scenarios, and support during testing phases.

Proactively engage with internal and external stakeholders to analyze information needs, functional requirements, and optimize business processes.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to clarify project goals, define project scope, and drive towards successful outcomes.

Work across mutliple , fluid proects

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Computer Science, or related field.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst, preferably within the financial services sector.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate complex business needs into practical solutions.

Proficiency in Agile methodologies and experience with Agile tools (e.g., JIRA, Confluence).

Excellent communication skills to effectively interact with stakeholders at all levels.

Experience or certifications in Project Management

Why Join Us:

Opportunity to work in a dynamic and growth-oriented environment.

Contribute to shaping the future of specialized financial solutions in South Africa.

Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Desired Skills:

Digital Business Analystr

BA

Financial Services

Hybrid working

