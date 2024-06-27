Business Analyst – Gauteng Groenkloof

Jun 27, 2024

The organisation requires the services of a Business Analyst in the Chief Operating Officer’s Division. This position will be based at Groenkloof National Park, Pretoria.

Key Objectives:

  • Data Analysis Support: Assist in collecting and analysing data, providing valuable insights to inform decision-making processes across departments.
  • Process Improvement: Contribute to identifying process inefficiencies and recommending improvements, helping to streamline operations and increase productivity.
  • Project Assistance: Support project managers by gathering requirements, preparing documentation, and facilitating communication among stakeholders.
  • Cost-Effective Resource: Provide analytical and operational support at a lower cost, maximizing our return on investment in human resources.
  • Requirements Gathering: Elicit, analyse, and document business requirements from SANParks internal and external stakeholders.
  • Process Analysis: Analyse existing business processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.
  • Solution Design: Translate business requirements into functional specifications and propose viable solutions.
  • Stakeholder Communication: Facilitate clear and effective communication between business stakeholders and IT teams.
  • Documentation: Create detailed documentation, including requirements specifications, business cases, and process maps.
  • Data Analysis: Conduct data analysis to support decision-making and provide insights into business performance.
  • Testing Support: Assist in user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure solutions meet business requirements.
  • Change Management: Support change management efforts to ensure successful adoption of new processes and systems.
  • Quality Assurance: Ensure that solutions meet quality standards and business requirements.
  • Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for continuous improvement in business processes and solutions.
  • Training and Support: Develop training materials and conduct training sessions for end-users.
  • Strategic Planning: Contribute to the development of strategic plans and initiatives to achieve business goals.
  • Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders.
  • Problem-Solving: Address business problems and recommend effective solutions.
  • Market Research: Conduct research to stay informed about industry trends and best practices.

Required Qualifications and Experience

Required Qualifications and Experience:

  • Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
  • Certification in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA).
  • Have 3-5 years in business analysis or related role, with proven project contributions.
  • Proficiency in tools/methodologies like UML, BPMN, Excel, SQL, Familiarity with SDLC and agile.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with a strategic mindset.
  • Basic understanding of project management principles.
  • Excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills. Effective interpersonal abilities.
  • Experience supporting change management initiatives, developing plans, and executing strategies.
  • Conducting Quality Assurance (QA ) and continuous process improvement.
  • Understanding of organizational objectives and alignment of analysis activities.
  • Preferrable Advanced degree, industry-specific experience, ERP/CRM system familiarity.

Desired Skills:

  • See above spec

Learn more/Apply for this position