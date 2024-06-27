Business Analyst IT

Job description

Company Description

Our valued client within long-term insurance, asset management services, investments and savings, healthcare administration, health risk management, employee benefits and a wellness and rewards programme has an opportunity for an experienced Business Analyst.

Role Description

Conduct analysis of business needs to provide software application solutions focused on delivering business value. Together with a range of business, technical and technology stakeholders, you will help design and implement innovative solutions to meet business objectives. You are responsible for working with multiple stakeholder groups across the organization to identify, investigate and analyse challenges faced by the enterprise. The Business Analyst will synthesize the business requirements, which will in turn inform the solution design.

Identifying, investigating, and analysing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business.

Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.

Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD),interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation.

Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.

Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards.

Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.

Investigating and analysing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business needs.

Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).

Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

Identifying and analysing deficiencies, loopholes, etc. in operational processes and propose a way forward to effectively deal with them.

Investigating and proposing process optimization opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.

Developing and maintaining productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration.

Qualifications

Relevant degree is – Essential

IIBA certification preferred

8+ years’ experience of practical in a Business Analyst role performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations

Long Term Life Insurance industry working experience with a policy admin system, preferably one of those offered by one of the ZA vendors (essential)

Ability to extract and work with policy administration data

Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery model

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

BPMN

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Mature Team

Flexibility

