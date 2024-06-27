Intermediate Full Stack Developer (React, Node.js) (Onsite)

Our partner is a globally acknowledged business consulting firm with expertise in enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, business intelligence, financial and costing principles, shared services, and employee performance management. They are currently in search of an Intermediate Full Stack Developer proficient in React and Node.js to become a valuable member of their team. In this position, you will be responsible for designing and developing APIs, ensuring smooth integration between front-end and back-end systems. If you are enthusiastic about web development and aspire to contribute to innovative projects within a collaborative environment, we encourage you to apply and become part of their dynamic team!

Front-end Development:

Use [URL Removed] to build responsive interfaces.

Collaborate with UX/UI designers for seamless implementation.

Back-end Development:

Develop server-side logic using Node.js.

Implement and maintain RESTful APIs for effective communication.

API Design and Development:

Design, develop, and maintain APIs following best practices.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver scalable solutions.

Database Management:

Work with databases (e.g., MongoDB, MySQL). – Please clarify this

Design and optimize database schemas.

Code Quality and Testing:

Write clean, efficient code.

Conduct thorough testing of front-end and back-end components.

Collaboration:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Participate in code reviews and process improvements.

Proven experience in React and Node.js development.

Strong understanding of front-end technologies.

Experience designing and developing RESTful APIs.

Familiarity with databases (e.g., MongoDB, MySQL).

Knowledge of Git and version control.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

