Intermediate PHP Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Digital Business Solutions company in Johannesburg is looking for a proficient and visionary Intermediate PHP Developer to become part of its team. Applicants should have a Diploma or Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related discipline. The role requires strong expertise in PHP and experience with AWS (Amazon Web Services).

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain web applications using PHP

Implement and manage AWS services

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and implement new features

Troubleshoot and resolve issues in a timely manner

Participate in code reviews and ensure best practices

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience : Minimum 4 years

: Minimum 4 years Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field

Technical Skills:

Strong proficiency in PHP

Experience with AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Familiarity with front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

Knowledge of MySQL or other relational databases

Understanding of version control systems (Git)

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving abilities

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

COMMENTS:

