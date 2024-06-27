IT Support Specialist – Gauteng Randburg

We are a trusted Managed IT Service Provider dedicated to supporting Small and Medium-sized Businesses. We are committed to ensuring that our clients’ IT infrastructure is secure, robust, and perfectly aligned with their business needs.

We specialize in delivering comprehensive IT solutions, including expert business IT support, robust cyber security measures, and seamless Microsoft 365 integration, among others.

As an IT Support Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in delivering technical support to our clients.

Responsibilities:

Installing, configuring, and maintaining hardware and software components.

Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues promptly and effectively.

Providing technical support via in-person visits, phone calls, or TeamViewer sessions.

Performing regular system checks and network maintenance tasks.

Managing and administering clients’ Microsoft 365 environments, including user management, email setup, and troubleshooting.

Collaborating with the IT team to implement new technologies and projects.

Training end-users on new technologies and IT procedures.

Conducting audits and maintaining detailed documentation of IT equipment and client interactions.

Performing network installations, including cabling and router configurations.

Managing suppliers for collections and returns.

Supporting VOIP systems by setting up new extensions and phones.

Requirements:

A 1-year diploma or relevant IT certification.

CompTIA certifications (A+ and Network+) are advantageous.

At least 3 years of experience in an IT support role.

Strong knowledge of computer systems, networks, and troubleshooting techniques.

Familiarity with Windows OS and Microsoft 365.

Experience with VoIP systems.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and customer service skills.

Own reliable transport and a valid driver’s license.

Familiarity with HaloPSA or another PSA tool (preferred).

Familiarity with NinjaOne or another RMM tool (preferred).

Commitment to confidentiality.

Desired Skills:

It Support

Microsoft 365

Voip

Windows OS

Computer systems

Networks

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a dynamic team, passionate about delivering top-notch IT solutions. We offer a supportive work environment where your skills and dedication will be valued and nurtured.

