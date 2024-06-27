IT Support Technician at Square 1 Recruitment – Gauteng Gauteng

Are you searching for a dynamic team where your expertise in solving diverse IT challenges is valued and rewarded? Do you desire a role within a small, supportive team that cherishes work/life balance? If so, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!
Our client is on the lookout for a new team member to join their esteemed IT Services and Solutions provider. As an established company, they proudly serve clients across various industries, offering them a superior level of IT service.
This position falls within the Junior to Mid level category, ideally suited for an individual with substantial experience in problem-solving across a spectrum of IT domains.
Work Environment:
Your responsibilities will be divided between on-site client visits (own car required) and remote support from the comfort of your home office. Rest assured, you’ll never feel alone; you’ll receive robust support and mentorship from your dedicated colleagues, coupled with regular catch-up meetings.
RequirementsQualifications / Experience
– Matriculation and relevant IT Qualifications (A+, N+)
– Approximately 3-4 years of experience in IT Support, with a focus on Networking
– Experience in working with a range of clients in multiple industries.- Proficiency in Desktop Support (both Remote and In-Person), Networking, Gateways, DNS, Firewall basics, WiFi, Server operations (backup, Cloud & Disk, VOIP), and Printer troubleshooting and solutions
– Additional experience with HyperV Virtualization, SharePoint (syncing & site creation), Microsoft 365-Exchange, Azure AD, and Azure General would be advantageous
A Broad Knowledge Base in the Following Areas is a Plus:
– Microsoft Servers and Software
– Office 365
– Cloud Solutions
– Networking Infrastructure (LAN / WAN)
– Network Security and Firewalls
– Active Directory, Group Policies, DNS & DHCP
Other Essential Requirements:
– Own Car & Driver’s License
– A passion for troubleshooting and providing innovative solutions
– Exceptional customer service skills, with a focus on delivering top-notch service and strong communication abilities
If you’re ready to take your IT career to the next level and join a team that values your expertise, we want to hear from you!
BenefitsSalary R20 000 – R30 000 Basic / Travel Allowance (dependent on experience)
+ Laptop and Internet facility
+ Cell Phone
+ Fuel and Maintenance for your Vehicle
+ Insurance (Road Accident)
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- Networking
- Firewall
- Desktop
- Hardware
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.
To find out more about us, please visit our Website at [URL Removed] or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn #Square1Recruitment or #SQ1Recruitment.
