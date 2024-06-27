Java Developer

Hire Resolve is seeking a highly talented and motivated Java Developer to join our client’s team in the IT industry. This is an exceptional opportunity to be an integral part of an innovative and dynamic software development company, where you will have the chance to make significant contributions to cutting-edge software solutions and tackle complex technical challenges with the latest technologies and frameworks. As a Java Developer, you will collaborate with a team of experienced professionals, working on challenging projects that require strong problem-solving skills and a deep understanding of software development principles. Join us and be a part of revolutionizing the way software is developed and delivered.

Responsibilities



Determine and identify technical requirements through interactions with business analysts.

Design robust architectures encompassing software, hardware, and communication layers to meet total requirements, ensuring scalability and cross-functionality.

Collaborate with project management to plan project schedules and technical direction.

Lead quality assurance reviews and evaluations of existing and new products.

Develop high-level system designs for program design, coding, testing, debugging, and documentation.

Develop and implement moderate to complex applications on one or more platforms.

Contribute to the development of high-quality software products.

Develop and implement unit and scenario testing for existing code bases and new functionalities under development.



Requirements



Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience.

Experience with ancillary technologies necessary for internet applications: HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc.

Demonstrated ability to work on high scalability projects involving cloud-based infrastructure design and implementation.

Strong working knowledge of object-oriented design and development skills.

Track record of developing quality software products and shipping production-ready software.

Deep understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP, and API design for extensibility and portability.

Experience with Scrum/ Agile development methodologies.

Proficiency in Java/JEE, Spring Boot, JSON, XML, REST, NoSQL Databases, RDBMS, MVC frameworks, Design Patterns, Javascript, JQuery.

Added expertise in event streaming platforms and message brokers, particularly Apache Kafka and Apache Flink, is highly advantageous.

Experience in developing and debugging distributed systems with high data loads.

Familiarity with designing, developing, and implementing unit and scenario testing for existing code bases and new functionalities under development.



Skills

Teamwork and excellent communication skills.

Ability to analyze user needs and apply analytical thinking.

Comfortable writing and analyzing SQL queries.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Back-end development expertise.

Proficient in programming and software design.

Experience with version control software, such as GIT.



Benefits



Salary: negotiable based on experience

