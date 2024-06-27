Network Engineer

Jun 27, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide technical support remotely and be willing to do shift work.
  • Perform Server Management (Domain, Exchange, AD, File, Print, and Storage)
  • Assist with network design and capacity planning, including setting up of vlans and other network configurations.
  • Oversee installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of end user workstation hardware, software, and peripheral devices.
  • Assist with new server systems, applications, and hardware.
  • Plan and implement server upgrades, maintenance fixes, and vendor-supplied patches.
  • Develop and maintain server and network documentation as and when required.
  • Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports
  • Implement policies, procedures, and technologies (including firewalls) to ensure IT Security.

Minimum Requirements

  • Diploma or Bachelors degree
  • A+
  • N+
  • Fortinet NSE3
  • Fortinet NSE4+
  • Cisco, Dell and Azure certifications
  • 5 years experience in Designing and Implementing Firewalling Solutions
  • SonicWall, Fortigate Firewalls, Cisco, Aruba, Ruckus Switches, Networking/VLANs, Ruckus/Aruba/Ubiquiti wireless networks knowledge essential
  • Microsoft technologies (Office 365, Microsoft 365, Azure, Hyper-V) essential
  • Experience installing, configuring, and maintaining Windows and Linux servers

Job Type:

  • Permanent

Workplace type:

  • Remote

Location:

  • Johannesburg, South Africa

Experience Level:

  • Senior level

Desired Skills:

  • Fortinet
  • Cisco
  • Dell Storage
  • A+
  • N+

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

