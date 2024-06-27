Network Engineer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Key Responsibilities
- Provide technical support remotely and be willing to do shift work.
- Perform Server Management (Domain, Exchange, AD, File, Print, and Storage)
- Assist with network design and capacity planning, including setting up of vlans and other network configurations.
- Oversee installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of end user workstation hardware, software, and peripheral devices.
- Assist with new server systems, applications, and hardware.
- Plan and implement server upgrades, maintenance fixes, and vendor-supplied patches.
- Develop and maintain server and network documentation as and when required.
- Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports
- Implement policies, procedures, and technologies (including firewalls) to ensure IT Security.
Minimum Requirements
- Diploma or Bachelors degree
- A+
- N+
- Fortinet NSE3
- Fortinet NSE4+
- Cisco, Dell and Azure certifications
- 5 years experience in Designing and Implementing Firewalling Solutions
- SonicWall, Fortigate Firewalls, Cisco, Aruba, Ruckus Switches, Networking/VLANs, Ruckus/Aruba/Ubiquiti wireless networks knowledge essential
- Microsoft technologies (Office 365, Microsoft 365, Azure, Hyper-V) essential
- Experience installing, configuring, and maintaining Windows and Linux servers
Job Type:
- Permanent
Workplace type:
- Remote
Location:
- Johannesburg, South Africa
Experience Level:
- Senior level
Desired Skills:
- Fortinet
- Cisco
- Dell Storage
- A+
- N+
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree