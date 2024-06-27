PLC Technician

Responsibilities:

  • Install, configure, and maintain Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and associated control systems.
  • Perform regular inspections and preventive maintenance on PLCs, instrumentation, and VSDs.
  • Troubleshoot and diagnose electrical and control system issues, utilizing schematics, diagrams, and technical documentation.
  • Collaborate with engineering and production teams to implement automation solutions to improve efficiency and productivity.
  • Calibrate instrumentation devices such as sensors, transmitters, and flow meters.
  • Program and optimize VSDs for various applications and control requirements.
  • Ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations in all PLC and automation activities.
  • Document maintenance activities, including repairs, modifications, and upgrades.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent technical certification in Electrical Engineering, Automation, or related field.
  • Strong Siemens PLC knowledge.
  • Three years experience in a manufacturing or process industry.
  • Proven experience working with instrumentation, automation, PLCs, and VSDs.
  • Proficiency in reading electrical schematics, diagrams, and technical manuals.
  • Strong troubleshooting skills and the ability to diagnose and resolve complex electrical and control system issues.
  • Hands-on experience with programming PLCs using ladder logic or other programming languages.
  • Familiarity with various brands of PLCs and VSDs, such as Siemens, Allen-Bradley, Schneider Electric, etc.
  • Knowledge of industrial communication protocols (e.g., Profibus, Modbus, Ethernet/IP).
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Commitment to safety and adherence to safety protocols in all work activities.
  • Certification in PLC programming or automation technologies.
  • Familiarity with SCADA systems and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) software.
  • Experience with predictive maintenance techniques and condition monitoring systems.

Desired Skills:

  • Administration
  • Electrical
  • PLC Programming

About The Employer:

Our client in the agricultural industry is looking for a PLC Technician to join their dynamic team in Coega.

