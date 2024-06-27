PLC Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Responsibilities:

Install, configure, and maintain Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and associated control systems.

Perform regular inspections and preventive maintenance on PLCs, instrumentation, and VSDs.

Troubleshoot and diagnose electrical and control system issues, utilizing schematics, diagrams, and technical documentation.

Collaborate with engineering and production teams to implement automation solutions to improve efficiency and productivity.

Calibrate instrumentation devices such as sensors, transmitters, and flow meters.

Program and optimize VSDs for various applications and control requirements.

Ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations in all PLC and automation activities.

Document maintenance activities, including repairs, modifications, and upgrades.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent technical certification in Electrical Engineering, Automation, or related field.

Strong Siemens PLC knowledge.

Three years experience in a manufacturing or process industry.

Proven experience working with instrumentation, automation, PLCs, and VSDs.

Proficiency in reading electrical schematics, diagrams, and technical manuals.

Strong troubleshooting skills and the ability to diagnose and resolve complex electrical and control system issues.

Hands-on experience with programming PLCs using ladder logic or other programming languages.

Familiarity with various brands of PLCs and VSDs, such as Siemens, Allen-Bradley, Schneider Electric, etc.

Knowledge of industrial communication protocols (e.g., Profibus, Modbus, Ethernet/IP).

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Commitment to safety and adherence to safety protocols in all work activities.

Certification in PLC programming or automation technologies.

Familiarity with SCADA systems and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) software.

Experience with predictive maintenance techniques and condition monitoring systems.

Desired Skills:

Administration

Electrical

PLC Programming

About The Employer:

Our client in the agricultural industry is looking for a PLC Technician to join their dynamic team in Coega.

