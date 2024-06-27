PLC Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Responsibilities:
- Install, configure, and maintain Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and associated control systems.
- Perform regular inspections and preventive maintenance on PLCs, instrumentation, and VSDs.
- Troubleshoot and diagnose electrical and control system issues, utilizing schematics, diagrams, and technical documentation.
- Collaborate with engineering and production teams to implement automation solutions to improve efficiency and productivity.
- Calibrate instrumentation devices such as sensors, transmitters, and flow meters.
- Program and optimize VSDs for various applications and control requirements.
- Ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations in all PLC and automation activities.
- Document maintenance activities, including repairs, modifications, and upgrades.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent technical certification in Electrical Engineering, Automation, or related field.
- Strong Siemens PLC knowledge.
- Three years experience in a manufacturing or process industry.
- Proven experience working with instrumentation, automation, PLCs, and VSDs.
- Proficiency in reading electrical schematics, diagrams, and technical manuals.
- Strong troubleshooting skills and the ability to diagnose and resolve complex electrical and control system issues.
- Hands-on experience with programming PLCs using ladder logic or other programming languages.
- Familiarity with various brands of PLCs and VSDs, such as Siemens, Allen-Bradley, Schneider Electric, etc.
- Knowledge of industrial communication protocols (e.g., Profibus, Modbus, Ethernet/IP).
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Commitment to safety and adherence to safety protocols in all work activities.
- Certification in PLC programming or automation technologies.
- Familiarity with SCADA systems and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) software.
- Experience with predictive maintenance techniques and condition monitoring systems.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- Electrical
- PLC Programming
About The Employer:
Our client in the agricultural industry is looking for a PLC Technician to join their dynamic team in Coega.