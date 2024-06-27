We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Automation Tester to join our dynamic team. We are dedicated to delivering top-quality software solutions and are looking for a professional who can drive our testing processes to the next level.
Your expertise:
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks
- Experience with Technologies as required: Java / JavaScript/ C#/ Python experience
- Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG / Appium/Cypress
- Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray etc.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
- Ability to perform functional testing if required
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured)
- Mobile testing preferable with Appium
- Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage)
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies
Qualifications required:
- Matric
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)
- ISTQB
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Location: Roodepoort, Johannesburg
- Work Model: Onsite (Monday to Friday)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery