Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Roodepoort

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Automation Tester to join our dynamic team. We are dedicated to delivering top-quality software solutions and are looking for a professional who can drive our testing processes to the next level.

Your expertise:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks

Experience with Technologies as required: Java / JavaScript/ C#/ Python experience

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG / Appium/Cypress

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Ability to perform functional testing if required

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured)

Mobile testing preferable with Appium

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage)

Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies

Qualifications required:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Roodepoort, Johannesburg

Work Model: Onsite (Monday to Friday)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

