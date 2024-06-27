Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Braamfontein

Senior Business Analyst

Are you ready to dive into the dynamic world of business strategy and optimization? As the Senior Business Analyst, you’ll be at the forefront of driving informed decision-making through meticulous data analysis, insightful scenario modelling, and rigorous testing. Your role will extend beyond crunching numbers; you’ll evaluate business projects across various disciplines – be it Marketing, Supply Chain, Logistics, Pricing, or Human Resources – offering strategic guidance to enhance resource efficiency and maximize profitability. With your expertise in researching and preparing comprehensive reports, you’ll empower the organization to navigate complexities and seize opportunities with confidence.

Join our client in shaping the future of Financial Services and Insurance with your analytical prowess and strategic acumen.

Key Responsibilities:

Process and Data Mapping: Perform detailed analysis, documenting processes, and mapping data intricacies.

Perform detailed analysis, documenting processes, and mapping data intricacies. Analyse As-Is “Week in the Life of” (WILO) processes, identifying and resolving gaps.

Develop Activity-level Business Process Maps and RACIs for both As-Is and To-Be states/processes.

Gap Analysis: Identify and bridge the gaps between existing and new functionality.

Identify and bridge the gaps between existing and new functionality. Define Activity RACI and compare As-Is and To-Be processes to identify gaps and change impacts.

Map As-Is Processes and WILO to User Stories, providing input for High-Level Design.

Craft a comprehensive strategy or case-for-change document for the project.

Requirements Definition: Define detailed requirements for system implementation based on the gap analysis.

Define detailed requirements for system implementation based on the gap analysis. Testing: Ensure thorough testing of implemented solutions.

Lifecycle Involvement: Be fully engaged in the Software Development Life Cycle, embracing both agile and hybrid methodologies.

Be fully engaged in the Software Development Life Cycle, embracing both agile and hybrid methodologies. Assess current system-based processes, identifying opportunities for simplification.

Explore technology-enabled opportunities and the development of new processes.

Monitor process compliance, identify trends and issues, and implement actions to enhance compliance.

Non – Negotiables:

Experience with similar work which would stem from process reengineering, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformations, etc.

Business and Data Analysis.

Project Management.

Business Processes and Project Requirements Definition.

Business Processes and Management of Budget Project and Resource Management.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree with 5+ years related experience.

Advanced Business Analysis certification.

