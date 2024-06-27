SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – Gauteng Groenkloof

Jun 27, 2024

The organisation requires the services of a Senior Business Analyst in the Chief Operating Officer’s Division. This position will be based at Groenkloof National Park, Pretoria.

Key Objectives:

  • Develop human, organisational, and value stream aspects of business processes and their transformation.
  • Design, test, implement, maintain, and enhance automated business processes.
  • Continuously optimise the automated business processes.
  • Document organisational alignment requirements between people, processes, and IT.
  • Design the organisation’s hierarchy of business process for re-usability across multiple organisational divisions and applications.
  • Lead the execution of building and sustaining a process-managed organisation.
  • Obtain and gain consensus from internal constituents around new concepts.
  • Identify business performance and incentive metrics.
  • Lead, manage, and develop the human capital of the unit.
  • Ensure sound financial management.

Required Qualifications and Experience

  • Be in possession of a BSc Information Systems/ National Diploma Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification.
  • Have 5 – 7 years of strong generic business processes modelling experience in next-generation modelling tools and products.
  • Have 5 years’ experience in integrating enterprise workflow with back-end systems.
  • Have 5 years’ experience in facilitating (creating, planning and/ or executing) testing processes and activities to support business process and custom software development quality assurance.
  • Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams.
  • Knowledge of process modelling/design
  • An understanding of integrating workflow with back-end systems (applications).
  • Knowledge of IT governance (CobiT).
  • Knowledge of project management and risk management skills.
  • Knowledge of service oriented architecture (SOA)
  • Knowledge of enterprise service bus (ESB).
  • Knowledge of business process management suite (BPMS)/ enterprise content management (ECM).
  • Project management skills.
  • Analyses and design skills.
  • Business process analysis and design project development skills.
  • Communication (verbal and written).
  • Integration skills (Tibco, BEA WLI/AquaLogic, IBM WebSphere, Java, Microsoft, CRM etc).
  • Financial Management and Interpersonal skills
  • Analyses and design skills

Desired Skills:

