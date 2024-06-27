SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – Gauteng Groenkloof

The organisation requires the services of a Senior Business Analyst in the Chief Operating Officer’s Division. This position will be based at Groenkloof National Park, Pretoria.

Key Objectives:

Develop human, organisational, and value stream aspects of business processes and their transformation.

Design, test, implement, maintain, and enhance automated business processes.

Continuously optimise the automated business processes.

Document organisational alignment requirements between people, processes, and IT.

Design the organisation’s hierarchy of business process for re-usability across multiple organisational divisions and applications.

Lead the execution of building and sustaining a process-managed organisation.

Obtain and gain consensus from internal constituents around new concepts.

Identify business performance and incentive metrics.

Lead, manage, and develop the human capital of the unit.

Ensure sound financial management.

Required Qualifications and Experience

Be in possession of a BSc Information Systems/ National Diploma Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification.

Have 5 – 7 years of strong generic business processes modelling experience in next-generation modelling tools and products.

Have 5 years’ experience in integrating enterprise workflow with back-end systems.

Have 5 years’ experience in facilitating (creating, planning and/ or executing) testing processes and activities to support business process and custom software development quality assurance.

Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams.

Knowledge of process modelling/design

An understanding of integrating workflow with back-end systems (applications).

Knowledge of IT governance (CobiT).

Knowledge of project management and risk management skills.

Knowledge of service oriented architecture (SOA)

Knowledge of enterprise service bus (ESB).

Knowledge of business process management suite (BPMS)/ enterprise content management (ECM).

Project management skills.

Analyses and design skills.

Business process analysis and design project development skills.

Communication (verbal and written).

Integration skills (Tibco, BEA WLI/AquaLogic, IBM WebSphere, Java, Microsoft, CRM etc).

Financial Management and Interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:



