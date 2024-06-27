SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – Gauteng Groenkloof

The organisation requires the services of a Senior Business Analyst in the Chief Operating Officer’s Division. This position will be based at Groenkloof National Park, Pretoria.
Key Objectives:
- Develop human, organisational, and value stream aspects of business processes and their transformation.
- Design, test, implement, maintain, and enhance automated business processes.
- Continuously optimise the automated business processes.
- Document organisational alignment requirements between people, processes, and IT.
- Design the organisation’s hierarchy of business process for re-usability across multiple organisational divisions and applications.
- Lead the execution of building and sustaining a process-managed organisation.
- Obtain and gain consensus from internal constituents around new concepts.
- Identify business performance and incentive metrics.
- Lead, manage, and develop the human capital of the unit.
- Ensure sound financial management.
Required Qualifications and Experience
- Be in possession of a BSc Information Systems/ National Diploma Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification.
- Have 5 – 7 years of strong generic business processes modelling experience in next-generation modelling tools and products.
- Have 5 years’ experience in integrating enterprise workflow with back-end systems.
- Have 5 years’ experience in facilitating (creating, planning and/ or executing) testing processes and activities to support business process and custom software development quality assurance.
- Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams.
- Knowledge of process modelling/design
- An understanding of integrating workflow with back-end systems (applications).
- Knowledge of IT governance (CobiT).
- Knowledge of project management and risk management skills.
- Knowledge of service oriented architecture (SOA)
- Knowledge of enterprise service bus (ESB).
- Knowledge of business process management suite (BPMS)/ enterprise content management (ECM).
- Project management skills.
- Analyses and design skills.
- Business process analysis and design project development skills.
- Communication (verbal and written).
- Integration skills (Tibco, BEA WLI/AquaLogic, IBM WebSphere, Java, Microsoft, CRM etc).
- Financial Management and Interpersonal skills
- Analyses and design skills
Desired Skills:
- See above specification