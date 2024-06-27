Senior PHP Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
A leading Digital Business Solutions company in Johannesburg is seeking a proficient and visionary Senior PHP Developer to design, develop, and maintain complex web applications using PHP. Candidates should have at least 10 years of experience and hold a Diploma or Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
DUTIES:
- Lead and mentor a team of junior developers
- Design, develop, and maintain complex web applications using PHP
- Manage and optimize AWS infrastructure
- Ensure code quality through code reviews and best practices
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements
- Provide technical guidance and support to team members
REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience: Minimum 10 years
- Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field
Technical Skills:
- Extensive experience with PHP
- Proficient in AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- Strong knowledge of front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)
- Expertise in MySQL or other relational databases
- Advanced understanding of version control systems (Git)
ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent leadership and mentoring abilities
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- PHP
- Developer