Senior PHP Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Digital Business Solutions company in Johannesburg is seeking a proficient and visionary Senior PHP Developer to design, develop, and maintain complex web applications using PHP. Candidates should have at least 10 years of experience and hold a Diploma or Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

DUTIES:

Lead and mentor a team of junior developers

Design, develop, and maintain complex web applications using PHP

Manage and optimize AWS infrastructure

Ensure code quality through code reviews and best practices

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements

Provide technical guidance and support to team members

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience : Minimum 10 years

: Minimum 10 years Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field

Technical Skills:

Extensive experience with PHP

Proficient in AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Strong knowledge of front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

Expertise in MySQL or other relational databases

Advanced understanding of version control systems (Git)

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent leadership and mentoring abilities

Strong problem-solving skills

Effective communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

PHP

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position