SKA Mid – Jnr Verification System Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

The SKA Mid Junior Verification System Engineer will be responsible for carrying out integration and test, for developing and/or coordinating the development of scripts and procedures, and for supporting the overall verification of the MID Telescope System Requirements. The SKA Mid Junior Verification System Engineer is a member of the MID Assembly Integration and Verification (AIV) Telescope Delivery Team (TDT), a multidisciplinary team responsible for the ‘delivery’ of integration of the MID products. Within the MID AIV TDT, The MID Junior Verification System Engineer will provide engineering support, both in their specific discipline and across the entire MID telescope.

Key Responsibilities:

System ITF Test Environment Operations and MaintenanceSystem ITF AIV (System Under Test Integration)Collaboration with SARAO System AIV Team and other stakeholders

Training and Skills Development

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

2-4 years

B-Tech in Electronic, Systems or Software Engineering, or similar equivalent relevant coupled with 4 years’ relevant working experience, ORBEng/MTech in Electronic, Systems or Software Engineering, or similar equivalent relevant coupled with 3 years’ relevant working experience, ORMEng in Electronic, Systems or Software Engineering, or similar equivalent relevant coupled with 2 years’ relevant working experience, AND Professional registration or eligibility for registration with ECSA as a candidate engineer or technician

Experience:

Knowledge:

Good understanding of Systems Engineering and Requirements Management principles and experience in their application

Relevant experience in addressing hardware and software issues with suppliers, with the ability to identify and solve complex and novel technical issues through engineering analysis and out of the box thinking

A proven record of successful technical delivery and hands-on experience in the field of assembling, integrating, testing and verifying of high technology projects (hardware and software)Experience working in a multicultural environment

Membership of, or eligibility for membership of recognised national or international systems engineering institutes

Software development and integration for scientific projects

Understanding of Configuration Management basic principles

Additional Notes:

Related Skills:Ability to use computers as planning and analysis tools, preferably with experience in using currently available RFI/EMC related software;Excellent interpersonal skills for dealing with a wide range of people, including the ability to transfer knowledge to other members of the engineering team in the SKA Observatory and SARAO;Flexible team player who is adaptable to change and can work under their initiative; andAbility and willingness to travel nationally and internationally as [URL Removed] to communicate and effectively interact with senior technical [URL Removed] in design verification for volume production and/or in large-scale manufacturing and [URL Removed] in the area of Quality [URL Removed] Importance (Essential):Understanding of fundamentals and principles of Systems Engineering High Importance (Desirable):Excellent interpersonal skillsAbility to communicate and effectively interact with senior technical expertsFlexible team player Ability to communicate and effectively interact with senior technical experts. Knowledge of Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).Organisational ValuesThe SKA-Mid Junior Verification Systems Engineer will be expected to demonstrate the SARAO and SKAO’s values, and to work actively to instil those behaviours in all SKA-Mid staff in South [URL Removed] values are:1. Diversity and Inclusion 2. Excellence3. Collaboration4. Creativity and Innovation5. SustainabilitySARAO’s values are:1. Passion for Excellence2. World-class service3. People-centred4. Respect5. Integrity and Ethics6. AccountabilityBoth SARAO and SKAO value and respect difference and are committed to building an inclusive culture by creating an environment where you can balance a successful career with your commitments and interests outside of work. We believe that you will do your best at work if you have a work / life balance. Some roles lend themselves to flexible options more than others, so if this is important to you, please raise this during your interview, as we are open to discussing flexible working opportunities during the hiring [URL Removed] NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) (www.nrf.ac.za) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) (www.sarao.ac.za) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours. The Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) (www.skao.int) is a next-generation global radio-astronomy facility that will revolutionise our understanding of the Universe and the laws of fundamental physics. It is one observatory with two telescopes – SKA-Mid in South Africa and SKA-Low in Western Australia. South Africa is a co-host member of the SKAO, an intergovernmental organisation headquartered at Jodrell Bank (near Manchester in the United Kingdom) responsible for SKAO construction and operations globally.

