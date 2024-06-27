Technical Feed Specialist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

An exciting opportunity exists for either recent graduates or those at mid- career (3-5 years experience) – having completed B.Sc / [URL Removed] Agri / Animal Science / Animal Nutrition – with a keen interest in animal feed and nutrition focussing predominantly on ruminant animals.
You will be involved in technical sales and marketing, advising customers and clients on product application and providing technical support.
Valid Drivers Licence required
Desired Skills:
- Animal Feed
- Ruminant Animals
- Animal Nutrition
- Monogastric Animals
- Technical Sales