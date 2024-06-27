Technical Feed Specialist

An exciting opportunity exists for either recent graduates or those at mid- career (3-5 years experience) – having completed B.Sc / [URL Removed] Agri / Animal Science / Animal Nutrition – with a keen interest in animal feed and nutrition focussing predominantly on ruminant animals.

You will be involved in technical sales and marketing, advising customers and clients on product application and providing technical support.

Valid Drivers Licence required

Desired Skills:

Animal Feed

Ruminant Animals

Animal Nutrition

Monogastric Animals

Technical Sales

