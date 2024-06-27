Vodacom reaches 1m free education users

Through a partnership with online education provider Upskillist, Vodacom has surpassed 1-million customer activations of free online courses.

Forming part of the VodaBucks Rewards Programme, the Upskillist offering gives eligible Vodacom customers access to a free online course of their choice so they can learn on the go on their device, or schedule when they consume their content.

Upskillist offers more than 80 online courses developed by specialists that focus on practical skills, and the courses include interactive assessments as well as globally-recognised certification.

Upskillist partners with mobile operators globally and has provided over 4-million educational courses to consumers within brand loyalty programmes. The partnership with Vodacom has been in place for several years and has highlighted the benefit of an e-learning offering tied to Vodacom’s rewards programme.

“Accessible education forms a key pillar in our purpose-driven strategy to enable an inclusive and digital society,” says Rishaad Tayob, director of consumer business at Vodacom South Africa.

“With over 1-million registrations to date, our partnership with Upskillist is testament to the fact that our customers have a desire to learn, and, through Upskillist’s online courses, we can provide access to a platform that delivers free, intelligently designed education, so they can connect for a better future as we go further together.”

Popular courses among Vodacom customers include leadership, photography, nutrition, graphic design, artificial intelligence (AI) and financial planning. Upskillist has also reported that participation has proved equally popular across all demographics of Vodacom’s customer base.

John White, chief development officer of Upskillist, says: “We are delighted that our online courses continue to resonate with so many of Vodacom’s customers and the desire to gain new knowledge and upskill is so strong. The mix of both business and lifestyle courses that Upskillist provides adds value, as it enables people to learn real-world skills so they can grow, and ultimately change their lives.”