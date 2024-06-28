Application Senior Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 28, 2024

Net Application Developer (Mid-Senior)

Hiring Requirements

Job Details

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:

Design and Develop

  • Work with team members to gather and interpret user/system requirements into design specifications
  • Design, build, assemble, and configure application or technical architecture components using business requirements and technical programming standards
  • Develop system specifications and interfaces for complex components
  • Implement and set security and data direction for the coding work
  • Lead code and quality management reviews
  • Architect the development strategy for applications and components
  • Ensure smooth communication from/ to the technical architect

Implement and/or maintain

  • Create operational documentation for the application
  • Provide primary support for installation of application releases into production
  • Maintain applications according to SLAs or other business requirements
  • Conduct project risks and issues management (status reporting, issue reporting, ETC/budget reporting) for assigned scope of work

Test

  • Partner with the testing team to ensure applications/components are fully functional
  • Fix any defects or performance problems discovered in testing

Work across the Service Delivery Lifecycle

  • Work across the Service Delivery Lifecycle on engineering solutions for new system rollouts, major/minor enhancements, and/or ongoing maintenance of existing applications
  • Analyze, design, build, and/or test new components or enhancements to existing modules
  • Manages small to medium teams and/or work efforts
  • Requires analysis and solving of moderately complex problems. May create new solutions, leveraging and, where needed, adapting existing methods and procedures
  • Requires understanding of the strategic direction set by management as it relates to team goals.
  • Provide technical expertise and guidance to production support staff.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Working knowledge of [URL Removed] C#.NET, VB.NET, WCF (Web services), XML, SOA (Service Oriented Architecture), JavaScript, JQuery, SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Team Foundation Server (TFS) or Azure DevOps.
  • Application Lifecycle Management skills.
  • Team Leadership skills.
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • Innovative, dedicated and committed to achieving results.
  • Self-motivated and able to adapt quickly.
  • Knowledge of Agile principles and values will be advantageous.
  • Willing to skill in Natural Adabas for integration between legacy mainframe back-end and modern web front-end

Qualifications

  • Must have Information Technology related degree/diploma (3 years tertiary qualification).
  • Must have 8 – 10 years working experience in Microsoft .NET framework.

