Business Intelligence Analyst – JHB – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Purpose of the job:

To interpret and analyze complex datasets to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities for business improvement. Partner with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet their needs.

Required Qualifications

National Certificate Grade 12 NQF 4

Relevant degree (NQF5) – Advantageous

QL server skills, including SQL object development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration

Knowledge in Technology such as C#, VSTO, SharePoint, SAS, Power BI, and MEAN Stack (Advantageous)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum 3-5 years of experience in a BI environment.

Expert in time management with the ability to react with appropriate levels of urgency.

Ability to complete many tasks and projects with little or no guidance.

Ability to read code and support applications, reports and processes

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to contribute both independently and as part of a team

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Good Team Leader

Exceptional organisational skills and impeccable attention to detail.

Meticulous in ensuring accuracy.

A high degree of professionalism in dealing with diverse groups of people, senior executives, and staff.

Excellent knowledge of Kerridge and JDA data structures and relationships.

Expert proficiency with Microsoft Office

Behavioural Competencies:

Being innovative and taking initiative.

Strong Leadership and problem-solving skills

Ability to work autonomously.

Excellent attention to detail and strong business acumen

Ability to multitask.

Strong writing and proof-reading skills

Building good strong relationships

Salary: Market Related

Please note: Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

