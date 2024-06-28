Business Intelligence Analyst – JHB – Gauteng Houghton Estate

DUR002145– BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYST – JHB
Purpose of the job:
To interpret and analyze complex datasets to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities for business improvement. Partner with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet their needs.
Required Qualifications
- National Certificate Grade 12 NQF 4
- Relevant degree (NQF5) – Advantageous
- QL server skills, including SQL object development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration
- Knowledge in Technology such as C#, VSTO, SharePoint, SAS, Power BI, and MEAN Stack (Advantageous)
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Minimum 3-5 years of experience in a BI environment.
- Expert in time management with the ability to react with appropriate levels of urgency.
- Ability to complete many tasks and projects with little or no guidance.
- Ability to read code and support applications, reports and processes
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to contribute both independently and as part of a team
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Good Team Leader
- Exceptional organisational skills and impeccable attention to detail.
- Meticulous in ensuring accuracy.
- A high degree of professionalism in dealing with diverse groups of people, senior executives, and staff.
- Excellent knowledge of Kerridge and JDA data structures and relationships.
- Expert proficiency with Microsoft Office
Behavioural Competencies:
- Being innovative and taking initiative.
- Strong Leadership and problem-solving skills
- Ability to work autonomously.
- Excellent attention to detail and strong business acumen
- Ability to multitask.
- Strong writing and proof-reading skills
- Building good strong relationships
Salary: Market Related
Desired Skills:
- B.I
- BI
- Busienss Development
- analyst