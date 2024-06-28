Business Intelligence Analyst – JHB

Jun 28, 2024

DUR002145– BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYST – JHB

Purpose of the job:
To interpret and analyze complex datasets to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities for business improvement. Partner with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet their needs.

Required Qualifications

  • National Certificate Grade 12 NQF 4
  • Relevant degree (NQF5) – Advantageous
  • QL server skills, including SQL object development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration
  • Knowledge in Technology such as C#, VSTO, SharePoint, SAS, Power BI, and MEAN Stack (Advantageous)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Minimum 3-5 years of experience in a BI environment.
  • Expert in time management with the ability to react with appropriate levels of urgency.
  • Ability to complete many tasks and projects with little or no guidance.
  • Ability to read code and support applications, reports and processes
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to contribute both independently and as part of a team
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Good Team Leader
  • Exceptional organisational skills and impeccable attention to detail.
  • Meticulous in ensuring accuracy.
  • A high degree of professionalism in dealing with diverse groups of people, senior executives, and staff.
  • Excellent knowledge of Kerridge and JDA data structures and relationships.
  • Expert proficiency with Microsoft Office

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Being innovative and taking initiative.
  • Strong Leadership and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to work autonomously.
  • Excellent attention to detail and strong business acumen
  • Ability to multitask.
  • Strong writing and proof-reading skills
  • Building good strong relationships

Salary: Market Related

Please note: Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • B.I
  • BI
  • Busienss Development
  • analyst

