C# Developer / Team Lead (LW) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 28, 2024

Experience Requirements:

  • A minimum of 8 years of experience as a C# Software Developer.

  • At least 3 years of experience in leading and mentoring a team of junior to intermediate developers.

Technical Skills:

  • Programming Languages:
    • Proficient in C# and .Net Core.

    • Strong understanding of JavaScript and other front-end skills.

  • Web Development Frameworks and Tools:
    • Experience with Bootstrap and MVC Framework.

    • Expertise in Cde First approach and Entity Framework.

  • Cloud Services:
    • Hands-on experience with Azure App Services, Azure Blob Storage, and Azure Active Directory.

  • Databases:
    • Proficiency in SQL Server (preferably 2018).

  • Version Control:
    • Experience with TFS (Team Foundation Server) for repository management.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Mentoring and Leadership:
    • Provide guidance and mentorship to junior developers.

    • Foster a collaborative team environment and act as a technical lead.

  • Software Development:
    • Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software applications.

    • Ensure cde quality through best practices, including code reviews and testing.

  • Technical Expertise:
    • Utilize strong problem-solving skills to troubleshoot and resolve complex issues.

    • Stay updated with emerging technologies and integrate them into projects where appropriate.

  • People Skills:
    • Demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills to build effective working relationships with team members.

    • Encourage open communication and a positive team atmosphere.

  • Project Management:
    • Collaborate with project managers to ensure timely delivery of projects.

    • Participate in the planning, estimating, and implementation of software projects.

Personal Attributes:

  • Strong leadership qualities with the ability to motivate and inspire a development team.

  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

  • Detail-oriented with strong organisational skills.

  • Passionate about technology and continuous learning.

Additional Information:

  • This role requires a blend of technical expertise and strong people skills.

  • The successful candidate should be comfortable in both hands-on development and leadership capacities.

  • Must be adaptable and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

  • Matric

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Team Lead
  • Senior Developer
  • Azure

