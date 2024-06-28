C# Developer / Team Lead (LW)

Experience Requirements:
- A minimum of 8 years of experience as a C# Software Developer.
- At least 3 years of experience in leading and mentoring a team of junior to intermediate developers.
Technical Skills:
- Programming Languages:
- Proficient in C# and .Net Core.
- Strong understanding of JavaScript and other front-end skills.
- Web Development Frameworks and Tools:
- Experience with Bootstrap and MVC Framework.
- Expertise in Cde First approach and Entity Framework.
- Cloud Services:
- Hands-on experience with Azure App Services, Azure Blob Storage, and Azure Active Directory.
- Databases:
- Proficiency in SQL Server (preferably 2018).
- Version Control:
- Experience with TFS (Team Foundation Server) for repository management.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Mentoring and Leadership:
- Provide guidance and mentorship to junior developers.
- Foster a collaborative team environment and act as a technical lead.
- Software Development:
- Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software applications.
- Ensure cde quality through best practices, including code reviews and testing.
- Technical Expertise:
- Utilize strong problem-solving skills to troubleshoot and resolve complex issues.
- Stay updated with emerging technologies and integrate them into projects where appropriate.
- People Skills:
- Demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills to build effective working relationships with team members.
- Encourage open communication and a positive team atmosphere.
- Project Management:
- Collaborate with project managers to ensure timely delivery of projects.
- Participate in the planning, estimating, and implementation of software projects.
Personal Attributes:
- Strong leadership qualities with the ability to motivate and inspire a development team.
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Detail-oriented with strong organisational skills.
- Passionate about technology and continuous learning.
Additional Information:
- This role requires a blend of technical expertise and strong people skills.
- The successful candidate should be comfortable in both hands-on development and leadership capacities.
- Must be adaptable and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Matric
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Team Lead
- Senior Developer
- Azure