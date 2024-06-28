Leading Corporate and Investment Bank seeks an experienced DATA ENGINEER
NB: this is a 4 day per week in the office role with the offices based in Sandton
Terradata
PowerBI
MSSQL
Hive
Ab Initio (a bonus)
Data API’s
Will be required to build data warehouse components on Terradata warehouse (3NF)
Will be required to present data on dashboards and visualisations on PowerBI
Will have to comply with all data governance, like documenting data definitions and business glossaries.
Getting data models approved before use.
