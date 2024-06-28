Hybrid work model reduces employee burnout

New research by International Workplace Group has found that the vast majority of workers who have shifted to a hybrid work model say that it has helped them to greatly reduce burnout in their working lives.

The study, undertaken among more than 1 000 hybrid workers, found that three quarters (75%) reported a dramatic reduction in burnout symptoms – defined as a syndrome resulting from chronic workplaces stress – since moving to a hybrid model.

Figures from the research show that 72% of the workforce experienced burnout at work before moving to a hybrid working model where most split their time between a central office, local flexible coworking spaces, and home. This has led to many workers no longer having to undertake lengthy daily commutes, leaving more time to focus on well-being.

According to the study, this increase in free time has led to a better work-life balance (86%), more physical exercise (54%), healthier meal prep (58%) and better quality of sleep (68%), all of which contributes to a diminished risk of burnout. Overall, more than two thirds of workers (68%) said their physical health had improved due to hybrid working.

Workers also reported feeling less drained (79%), less stressed (78%), and less anxious (72%) with an overwhelming 86% of workers saying they felt like they could cope with day-to-day life better when working in a flexible model.

Given the overwhelming positive impact of hybrid working on workers’ mental and physical health, it is perhaps unsurprising that three quarters (76%) said returning to a central office five days a week would negatively affect their well-being.

The study also suggests it could impact business productivity. Seventy four percent of workers said they were more productive when working in a hybrid model, while a similar number (76%) reported being more motivated. Eighty five percent of employees said that hybrid work had actually improved their job satisfaction.

HR leaders’ views support this – four in five (86%) say hybrid work is now one of the most in-demand employee wellness benefits and 85% report that it increases employee productivity.

This reflects research undertaken earlier this year by The Bank of England, Stanford University, King’s College London, and Nottingham University – led by renowned economist and academic Nick Bloom – which found that for every day a firm’s employee worked in a hybrid model, that that firm’s productivity was significantly higher.

“The global shift to hybrid working is not only bringing strong productivity and financial advantages to companies and work-life balance improvements to employees, but significant health benefits too – physically, mentally and holistically,” says Mark Dixon, CEO of International Workplace Group. “No longer having to spend so much time commuting to central offices means that employees have more time to look after their well-being, but also reduces the likelihood of burnout in the workforce.

“Companies need to take note that not only will they have a happier, healthier workforce when they allow people to work flexibly, but people actually feel more productive and motivated,” adds Dixon.