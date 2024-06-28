LG is Esports World Cup 2024 official partner

LG Electronics (LG) has been announced as the official partner of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2024, set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 3 July to 25 August.

Formerly known as Gamers8, EWC is an annual international esports tournament.

This year’s edition – the first under the EWC name – will host competitions for 21 of the world’s biggest online games, including League of Legends, Overwatch and Fortnite.

The exclusive gaming monitor of the event for the third consecutive year, the LG UltraGear will take centre stage at EWC 2024, supporting the world’s top gamers as they battle for victory in Riyadh.

Boasting the largest prize pool of any esports tournament, EWC 2024 promises eight weeks of gaming action, featuring over 1 500 professional athletes.

The LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 32GS95UE) will be prominently featured at the event. Additionally, more than 990 UltraGear gaming monitors will be utilised during league matches and showcased at LG’s booth at EWC.

“Saudi Arabia’s premier esports festival, EWC is the new destination for esports fans,” says Mohammed Al Nimer, sales director at EWCF. “We’re excited to work with partners like LG, who share our passion for gaming and esports-culture, and to have LG UltraGear as the official gaming monitor of the inaugural EWC.”

YS Lee, vice-president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company, comments: “It’s a real honour for LG UltraGear to be named the official gaming monitor brand of an esports event as momentous as EWC 2024. Designed to satisfy the needs of both professional and casual gamers, LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors are tailor-made for next-level gaming experiences.”