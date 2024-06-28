Mainframe Application Developer at Accenture

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:

To efficiently code, debug and unit test simple to moderate to complex programs. This includes new development and / or modifications to existing programs on a Supply Chain system;

Compile designs for simple to moderate to complex programs;

To investigate user requests in order to determine and correct root cause of incidents;

Assist business / system analyst with definition and analysis of enhancements and new developments;

Work with users to define program and system requirements as required;

Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle; and

Provide documentation support to project team, including maintenance of technical documentation, user manuals, and training materials.

General and administrative tasks

Submit weekly status report to team leader in agreed format;

Perform tasks according to project standards and procedures and within pre-defined timelines;

Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals;

Deliver the required deliverables as per applicable task assigned;

Oral and written communication to supervisor/team leader;

Work according to the-minute rule when solving problems, i.e. a problem is not solved within 15 minutes the supervisor should be involved to provide guidelines;

Problems should be identified and escalated to the supervisor with sufficient lead-time to avert crises, this includes communication when the target date is not met or when the risk of not meeting the target date exists;

Identify changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates;

Broaden own technical, functional (Supply Chain Management and Asset Management) and industry (Government) skill base;

Engage in formal or informal knowledge transfer;

Perform related work as per Client’s IT and Operations Standards; and

Adhere to project standards and procedures.

Other Features of the Job (e.g., location, traveling, shift hours, etc.):

Professionalism

Open plan office

Overtime when required

Knowledge and Skills:

Good programming and analytical skills, with working knowledge of Mainframe languages (e.g. Natural and/or Natural Construct with Adabas or DB2 as database).

Documentation delivery and interpretation skills;

Good oral and written communication skills;

Time Management and Project Reporting;

Quality Management principles;

A good understanding of the System Development Life Cycle;

Innovative, dedicated and committed to achieving results; and

Self-motivated and able to adapt quickly.

Qualifications

Matric and relevant industry related tertiary qualification ;

; Minimum 2 years working experience in Natural, Construct and Adabas and/or Microsoft .NET framework

and/or Microsoft .NET framework Must be a South African Citizen ;

; Prior LOGIS functional and technical knowledge will be beneficial

Experience in Supply Chain Management an advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position